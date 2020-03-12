WCHA cancells postseason

(Bloomington, MN) – The Western Collegiate Hockey Association will cancel the remaining rounds of the men’s postseason due to concerns over COVID-19.

The league announced the cancellation Thursday. The Minnesota State Mavericks were set for the semifinals, which were scheduled to start Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are canceling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason.” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority.”