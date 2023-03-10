We Now Know Which One Is The Saddest City In America

The rain and gloomy weather that Seattle is known for, combined with a high rate of depression among residents, is likely a contributing factor in the U.S. Census Bureau declaring it the saddest large city in America — again. A recent survey conducted by the bureau found that in the first two weeks of February, about 45% of Seattle-area adults said they were feeling “down, depressed, or hopeless.” In fact, Seattle was found to be the saddest city in three of the past five surveys. Next on the list is the Riverside-San Bernardino, California area, followed by Phoenix, Miami, and Boston. Of the 15 largest metro areas surveyed, Dallas had the lowest rate of depression.