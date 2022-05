High five from a cute scruffy dog with a big smile! Cream wall background, shallow depth of field. Clever dog, the Bailey lightbox

Pets rule … Well, here’s a no-brainer study: People spoil their pets. A new survey found that 65% of respondents spoil their pets – not just on special occasions, but every single day. Whether it’s special food or special treats, most pet owners give their pets the royal treatment – so much so, that nearly 70% of pet owners wish they could be their pet for a day.