Weapons, vehicles stolen during armed Thanksgiving home invasion in Sibley County

Weapons, ammunition, and cars were among the items stolen during an armed home invasion in Sibley County on Thanksgiving.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Faxon Township, about four miles west of Belle Plaine.

A news release says police learned that four people, two of them armed with handguns, pulled up to the home in a black SUV and entered the residence. Approximately a dozen guns, ammunition, a crossbow, a compound bow, tools, and other items were stolen from the home, according to the release.

Police say three vehicles were also stolen, including a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, and two older model cars. All three vehicles were since recovered in Minneapolis.

No one inside the residence was injured during the home invasion. The Sibley County Sheriff believes that the incident was not random and the general public is not in any danger.

The suspects were potentially driving a Cadillac Escalade. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 888-880-4567. Tip can be submitted anonymously.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.