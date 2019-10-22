Weather Service Hints At ‘Very Cold’ Halloween in Minnesota

Halloween is still more than a week away so nothing is certain, but the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities tweeted Monday that as of now the trick-or-treating holiday “looks to be very cold and dry.”

Halloween weather in the Twin Cities and Minnesota can vary widely from year-to-year. The Halloween blizzard of 1991 is the biggest weather event on the day’s history, but since 2000 the temps and precipitation have been pretty fair to Minnesotans, outside of a handful of chilly days.

2018: 54 degrees and dry

2017: 35 degrees and dry

2016: 58 degrees and a trace of rain

2015: 51 degrees and 0.33 inches of rain

2014: 40 degrees and dry

2013: 50 degrees and a trace of rain

2012: 52 degrees and dry

2011: 50 degrees and dry

2010: 49 degrees and dry

2009: 44 degrees and 0.01 inches of rain

2008: 62 degrees and dry

2007: 62 degrees and a trace of rain

2006: 36 degrees and dry

2005: 50 degrees and a trace of rain

2004: 44 degrees and a trace of rain

2003: 40 degrees and dry

2002: 34 degrees and dry

2001: 61 degrees and dry

2000: 71 degrees and dry

According to the Climate Journal from the Minnesota DNR, high temps in the metro are usually in the 40s and 50s on Oct. 31. The warmest ever was 83 degrees in 1950 and the coldest was a 26-degree day in 1873.

In terms of precipitation, it only happens about once every our years, the Climate Journal notes.

It’s snowed on Halloween in the Twin Cities just twice since the ’91 blizzard, with a half-inch of snow falling in 1995 and some flurries mixed with rain in 1996.

