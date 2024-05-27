Weed Is GOOD For Your Brain?

Being stoned may make you a little fuzzy, but researchers at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University found that those who used recreational marijuana after the age of 45 had less risk of subjective cognitive decline. Researchers found that those who used cannabis for non-medical reasons had a whopping 96% lower odds of cognitive decline compared to non-users, even after adjusting for demographic, health, and lifestyle factors. Basically, cannabis in middle age can protect the brain, and researchers found that was true whether it was in the form of smoking, vaping, or edibles. But before you go wild with the weed, researchers caution that the research is in the early stages and more studies need to be done.