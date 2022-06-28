Weed, weapon recovered in Pohl Rd drug bust; 2 arrested

Marijuana and a loaded weapon were recovered during a drug bust at a Pohl Rd apartment Monday.

Arrested after the raid were Tethloach Kueth Dojiok, 20, and Matheng Biel Gatkouth, 23, both of Mankato.

According to a press release, agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to search the unit after receiving numerous complaints of short-term traffic and suspicious behavior near the apartment complex. Surveillance was conducted and a traffic stop was made on a vehicle that met with the suspects in the lot for a very short time. The vehicle driver admitted she had just purchased marijuana from the man in the parking lot, according to the release.

Agents seized over three pounds of weed, 40 THC oil vape cartridges, THC edibles, ecstasy, a loaded 9mm handgun, and evidence of drug sales, which included cash.

Dojiok and Gatkouth are being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 5th-degree drug sales and possession. Gatkouth also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.