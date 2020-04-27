Weekend brings 51 COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 51 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Minnesota over the weekend, according to state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported record death totals for both days. On Saturday, 23 deaths were reported; Sunday was 28. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 272, double from the reported deaths a week prior, on April 19.

There are 115 patients receiving intensive care out of the 285 people hospitalized for the virus, according to MDH.

A total of 58,987 coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 3,602 people testing positive. About 35% of positive cases are detected in individuals 20 to 44 years old.

As testing ramps up, more cases are appearing in rural Minnesota. Blue Earth County is reporting three new cases since the April 23 report, for a total of 29.

Jackson County now has seven cases, an increase of three since Thursday.

Nobles County, a state hotspot for the virus now has 352 confirmed positive cases. That’s an increase of 220 cases since Friday.

Three new positive virus cases are also reported in Watonwan County, bringing the total to seven.

Minnesotans can now find locations to get tested for for the virus using a map tool recently unveiled by the state.