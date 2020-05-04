Weekend COVID-19 totals: 48 deaths, 900+ new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota heath officials reported 48 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 419 people have died from the disease since the first death in the state was reported on March 21. MDH says 82% of the deaths are persons 70+ years of age, the median age being 83. The ages of those killed by COVID-19 ranges from 30 to 109 years old.

To date, 1,199 people have required hospitalization for the virus. There are 373 people currently hospitalized, according to MDH, with 155 in intensive care. Overall hospitalizations decreased by 16, but there are 37 new ICU patients since Friday’s report.

Minnesota’s total positive cases jumped from 5,730 to 6,663 over the weekend, with 3,015 people no longer requiring isolation.

Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Blue Earth County, which now stands at 46 total cases.

Nicollet County is has 15 confirmed cases of the virus, Waseca County reports six total cases, and Watonwan County has 14 positive cases.

Case totals elsewhere in southern Minnesota:

Brown: 8 (1 death)

Cottonwood: 28

Faribault: 6

Fillmore: 13 (1 death)

Freeborn: 35

Le Sueur: 26

Martin: 109 (4 deaths)

Mower: 28

Nicollet: 15 (2 deaths)

Nobles: 940 (1 death)

Redwood: 3

Renville: 5

Rice: 20 (1 death)

Sibley: 2

Steele: 21