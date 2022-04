A crash over the weekend shut down the Lee Blvd hill.

North Mankato Police say an 87-year-old woman was traveling uphill Saturday when her Nissan Versa rolled. The woman, whose name has not been released, was extricated from her vehicle, then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Lt Shawn Morgan with North Mankato Police said the hill was closed for just over an hour after the crash, which remains under investigation.