Weekend storm blankets southern MN in snow; more on the way?

(Mankato, MN) – Could Minnesota see a repeat of 2019’s snowiest February on record?

This weekend’s snowstorm made a valiant effort to keep pace with last year. An average of 9 inches of fluffy, light snow fell overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the region, blanketing the landscape in white.

KEYC News Now meteorologist Mark Tarello ran down the totals on social media Sunday, with the most impressive snow accumulations in Lake Crystal. The town saw about 15.5 inches of snow, while further south, St. James totaled 12.5 inches.

Mankato received about 8.5 inches of snow, while points east and north averaged about 10 inches. Cities west of Mankato saw totals around 9 inches. Points south of Mankato, such as Fairmont and Wells, saw lower snow totals of about 5 or 6 inches.

More snow is in the forecast, but weather pros aren’t estimating any possible accumulations just yet. The National Weather Services says Wednesday carries a 30 percent chance of snow and blustery southwest winds. Thursday, temps will plummet, but the sun will shine through Friday.

The weekend could be snowy, with snow chances in the forecast for Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday.