Weekly cases, quarantines decline at Mankato schools

There were 14 positive COVID cases in the Mankato Area Public Schools over the past week, a slight decline from the previous report of 18.

The MAPS COVID-19 Dashboard, updated Thursday, also showed a decline in quarantines from March 25 to March 31. There were 112 quarantines during that time compared to the 133 reported the previous week.

MAPS has seen a total of 400 COVID-19 cases in students and staff since the start of the school year in September.