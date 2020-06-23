Weggy’s among latest restaurants struck by COVID-19

(Mankato, MN) – Weggy’s on Campus is among the latest restaurants to announce it’s been impacted by COVID-19, jut after re-opening under state guidelines.

“In order to promote and provide a safe environment for our customers and staff we strongly feel that we need to make this announcement,” the restaurant announced on social media. “This morning we were informed by a part-time employee that they tested positive to the Covid-19 virus.”

The restaurant says they are in the process of notifying employees. An outside cleaning company and the Mankato Clinic have been contacted, according to social media.

The post went on to say that the business was aware that different people had different opinions of how the restaurant should respond to the matter. “We as business owners struggle with what answer is right… We can all agree that being “honest and open” with our customers and employees is the right thing to do.”

Several area restaurants have announced temporary closures due to COVID-19.

Applebee’s announced over the weekend that it would close after two employees tested positive for the virus.

Rounder’s Sports Bar & Grill remains closed after an ex-employee was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Blue Bricks reopened Tuesday after taking precautionary measures to get employees tested for the virus.

The 507 announced over the weekend it would close indefinitely due to coronavirus.