Weird Al bringing his weird self to Mankato

Comedic song genius Weird Al Yankovic is bringing his weird self and his weird tour to Mankato.

Weird Al’s Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will be at the Mayo Clinic Event Center on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Tickets are on sale starting Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.50 + applicable fees.

The show will focus on Weird Al’s non-parody material – his original songs that are adored by his long-time fans. He’ll play smaller, more intimate venues alongside his band of four decades without the high-octane theatrics.

Weird Al’s long-time friend, legendary comedian Emo Philips, will open each show.

Weird Al is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut on Billboard’s Top 200. He is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage…so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again,” says Al.