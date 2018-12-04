‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Hootie & The Blowfish Announced For Minnesota State Fair 2019

We are 9 months away from the 2019 Minnesota State Fair and already two major Grandstand shows have been announced.

The first names confirmed for the big stage are “Weird Al” Yankovic and Hootie & The Blowfish, the latter of which will be supported by the Barenaked Ladies.

Hootie & The Blowfish and BNL will play the opening night of the State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 22.

“Weird Al” meanwhile will take to the stage the following Tuesday, Aug. 27, as part of his Strings Attached tour.

They are the first acts confirmed for the 2019 Grandstand Concert series, with tickets going on sale for both this Friday.

Hootie & The Blowfish tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and will cost between $51 and $90, while “Weird Al” tickets go on sale at noon and will cost $31.

Hootie & The Blowfish hit it big in the mid-’90s with hits including “Hold My Hand” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” winning two Grammy Awards in the process.

Next year’s Group Therapy Tour is the band’s first full-time tour since 2007, and it’s preparing to release new music next year.

“Weird Al” meanwhile is known for his hilarious parody songs, becoming a household name thanks to his off-the-wall takes on popular songs.

Given he’s performing at the Minnesota State Fair, “Eat It” will be one of his more topical tracks.

He is one of only four artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the others being Michael Jackson, Madonna and U2.

Tickets will be available at etix.com, by calling 800-514-3849, or may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office between from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook