WEIRD NEWS: The First Cut Is the Dumbest

A Florida man proved last weekend that life can imitate body art — by attacking a neighbor with a machete that looked a whole lot like the blade he has tattooed on his face.

Justin Arthur Allen Couch got into an argument with the victim on a street in Spring Hill, and when things got heated, he pulled out the machete and swung it at the man’s face. The 25-year-old missed his mark, but did connect with the victim’s hand, causing a serious injury.

Couch freaked out and dragged the bleeding man into his car, driving him to the house of a mutual friend who drove the victim to the hospital. The argument reportedly began after Couch didn’t want to let the victim inside the home for unknown reasons.

Source: Orlando Sentinel