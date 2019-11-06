Welcome Man Accused of Harassing Woman Through Excessive Phone Calls, Vulgar Messages

A Welcome man stands accused of harassment after he allegedly called a woman dozens of times and left vulgar messages.

Jacob Rian McDonald, 27, was charged in Cottonwood County Court Monday with felony harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police November 1st to report that McDonald had called her approximately 59 times between 5 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. when police arrived.

The woman attempted to play voicemails left by McDonald but her phone was continuously interrupted by calls from an unknown number, according to the complaint. Police were able to listen to messages once the phone was put in airplane mode, and heard McDonald tell the woman she is “worthless piece of s**t mother” who he hoped was raped, stabbed, shot, and used for the rest of her life, according to the complaint.

The victim tried multiple times to tell McDonald not to contact her again, according to the complaint.

Police called McDonald’s phone, and said he was very invasive about identifying himself. When McDonald finally confirmed who he was, he told police he was trying to talk to his kids. He confirmed he had called around 50 to 60 times.

McDonald has a previous domestic assault conviction from 2016 in Cottonwood County, according to the complaint.

