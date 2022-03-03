Welcome man accused of molesting child

A Welcome man stands accused of molesting a young girl.

Michael Theodore Somnis, 36, was charged Tuesday in Martin County Court with felony 1st & 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says the victim disclosed that Somnis was sexually abusing her to her mother’s friend, who was babysitting.

The friend told investigators that the child reported that Somnis “touches her all over,” and pointed to the genital region of a teddy bear for reference.

During a forensic interview, the girl said Somnis had touched her with his hands or his genitals on her vaginal area, chest, and buttocks, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint says the sexual assaults occurred multiple times at residences in Fairmont and Welcome.

Somnis apparently watched the girl and her sibling while their mother was at work.

The victim is under the age of ten.