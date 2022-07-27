Welcome man arrested after pursuit now facing felony assault, threats charges

A man arrested on warrants following a pursuit with police in Faribault County earlier this week is facing more charges.

Christian Michael Jagodzinske, 25 of Welcome, was charged Monday with felony counts of terroristic threats, domestic assault, and 3rd-degree assault in two separate cases.

One of the criminal complaints says Jagodzinske threatened crimes of violence against two women on July 24. A text allegedly sent to one of the women by Jagodzinske read: “I will ducking kill her.” Another portion of the text said: “I’ll f**king blow her house up,” according to the complaint.

Jagodzinske was apparently trying to arrange a meeting with one of the victims, and he allegedly told her she was “f**king with her life,” and she was “on his list.” He also threatened to “blast her ass over this s**t f**k you,” according to the charging document.

The second set of charges indicates that Jagodzinske punched his girlfriend in the face at least five times while she was driving and he was a passenger. The alleged incident happened on July 17. The victim suffered bruising to her face and a chipped tooth. Her injuries were photographed by police.

Police say Jagodzinske has two prior convictions for domestic assault.