Welcome, Sherburn First Responders recognized for saving man’s life

Ten first responders from Sherburn and Welcome were recognized Wednesday night for saving a man’s life.

The responders received the Lifesaver Award from the South-Central Minnesota EMS Regional System.

In December 2023, responders from the Sherburn area were summoned to a call for an adult male who had collapsed. The victim’s son, who is a Welcome Fire and First responder was performing CPR when the others arrived on the scene. Responders began implementing full cardiac arrest protocols. The victim regained his pulse after about three minutes and he was transported to a hospital.

The South Central Minnesota EMS Regional System says only about 1 out of 10 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survive their ordeal. The victim’s son is also a sudden cardiac arrest survivor who received life-saving efforts from his Sherburn Ambulance peers in 2013.