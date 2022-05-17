Welcome woman injured in crash

A Welcome woman was injured in a crash Monday afternoon south of Trimont.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 3 p.m. when an SUV and a pickup, both northbound on Highway 4, collided at 180th St.

The SUV driver, Debra Ann Philipp, 54, of Welcome, was transported to Mayo Clinic Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The pickup driver, Christopher Ryan Beaver, 46, of Jackson, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.