Welfare Fraud Charges For Le Center Woman Who Neglected To Report Stripper Income

A vehicle tracking device led investigators discover a Le Center woman was earning money as a stripper that she wasn’t reporting when she applied for welfare benefits.

According to the criminal complaint, 39-year-old Rasheeda Samoa Lilley reported on various assistance applications that her only income was child support payments that totaled less than $500 per month.

Investigators believed Lilley had some form of income, and received court permission to install a mobile tracking device on her vehicle, according to court documents. Her Chevy was tracked to King of Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club in Inver Grove Heights on July 11-14 for multiple hours, and again July 18-21, according to the complaint. On July 26, investigators visited the King of Diamonds Gentleman’s Club undercover. Lilley’s car was photographed in the parking lot, and police observed her giving lap dances and performing table dances.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators tracked employment records from the strip club and found the Lilley had been dancing at the club under the alias “Sunday” since 2015.

Lilley admitted to authorities that she had not been documenting her employment on her applications for assistance. She told police she is an entertainer at King of Diamonds, and works approximately three days per week.

Court documents say Lilley received $19,034.08 in benefits for which she was not entitled.

Lilley is charged in Le Sueur County Court with felony counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance and perjury. She is order to appear in court on January 8, 2019.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

