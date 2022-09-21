Well, This is Depressing…

A study from Columbia University and City University of New York has revealed that depression is increasing in the U.S., in both adults and kids. Researchers found that nearly 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 5 adolescents reported having depression. Researchers began tracking this information between 2015 and 2019 — so this increase in depression was occurring even before the pandemic. More troubling — researchers found that teens experiencing depression did not talk to a healthcare professional about their feelings.