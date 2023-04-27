River 105 River 105 Logo

Weller named Blue Earth County’s Emergency Management Director

April 27, 2023 9:38AM CDT
Eric Weller has been named the emergency management director for Blue Earth County. 

Weller is a lifelong Mankato resident with more than 30 years of experience in emergency management, disaster response, training, and resource coordination.

Weller will direct the county’s emergency management program, including preparing for and responding to natural or manmade disasters.  He’ll also interface with federal, state, and county officials.

