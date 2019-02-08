Wells Fargo Outage Infuriating Customers on Friday Payday

Wells Fargo customers are experiencing issues for a second day in a row as the banking giant continues to work on a fix for what it called a “systems issue that is causing intermittent outages.”

It does appear that debit card issues have been resolved, which proved to be a significant problem on Thursday for people trying to pay for gasoline and other essentials. Wells Fargo also indicated late Thursday that online banking and mobile access had been restored, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for all customers.

Not only that, but Wells Fargo has received a lot of complaints from people who say their Friday direct deposit paycheck aren’t showing up in their balances.

“We are aware of an issue regarding the processing of direct deposit into Wells Fargo accounts and we’re sorry for the inconvenience,” the bank has been telling customers. “Some may not yet be able to see payroll deposits in online banking. Customers should operate as they would normally. Thank you for your patience.”

The bank says ATM services have been restored, along with most mobile and online banking operations. It is still working on restoring access to credit card and mortgage balances, but the company says customers can use their debit cards.

Wells Fargo says the problem was not because of a cybersecurity event but due to a power shutdown at one of its facilities.

The bank has been trying to regain customers’ trust since the phony account scandal in 2016, and the problems it’s suffering now isn’t winning anyone over.

Source: bringmethenews.com

