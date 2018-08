Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.

A Wells man was killed Saturday evening in a Houston County motorcycle crash.

Sixty-six-year-old John Lars Huston was southbound on Highway 76 on a Yamaha motorcycle when his shirt caught on the right side rear brake, causing it to lock. Huston was thrown from the motorcycle.

Huston was transported to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, but died of his injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

