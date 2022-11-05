Wells man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Wells man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday.

Jason John Neubauer, 46, was discovered dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 22 between Wells and Minnesota Lake.

According to the state patrol, Neubauer’s pickup was southbound on Highway 22 shortly before midnight when it went off the roadway and rolled at 540th Ave in Minnesota Lake Township.

Neubauer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.