Wells man killed in tractor vs SUV crash; 3 others injured

A Wells man was killed yesterday in a tractor vs. car collision north of Kiester.

The tractor driver, Michael Wegner, 71, died at the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 22 just before 8 p.m.

The state patrol says a northbound SUV was following the John Deere 4020 driven by Wegner when the vehicles collided on Highway 22 at 90th St.

The SUV driver, Adrienne Bryan, 45, of Sebastopol, CA, and her two teenage passengers – boys, ages 14 and 16 – were transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.