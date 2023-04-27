Wells motorcyclist killed in crash north of Granada

A Wells man was killed when a car and a motorcycle collided at an intersection in rural Martin County.

The crash happened just north of Granada at the intersection of 170th St and 260th Ave at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeremy Otto, 38, of Wells, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The car driver, Andrew Olson, 30, of Fairmont, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.