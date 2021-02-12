Wells teen injured in single-vehicle rollover

A Wells teen was injured early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover in Winona County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Halle Diana Schrader was westbound on I-90 when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled in Fremont Township.

Schrader was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A crash report says the freeway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, which the state patrol lists as 6:38 a.m.