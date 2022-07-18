Wells trucker involved in triple fatal crash on I-94

A truck driver from Wells was involved in a fatal crash on I-94 Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died when their Ford Edge was pinned between two semi trucks.

Killed were Robert Charles Correll, 65, and Linda Marie Correll, 63, both of Ham Lake, and Shirley Ann Gatzke, 89, of Blaine.

A crash report says the Edge was stopped behind a tractor-trailer at a construction zone on westbound I-94 when a second semi pushed the Ford into the rear of the other semi.

The patrol doesn’t identify which semi was stopped and which truck hit the Ford, but one of the truck drivers was identified as Kenneth Lee Jarvis, 58, of Wells. Jarvis wasn’t injured in the crash.

The other driver was identified as 49-year-old Maxim Rubin. Rubin also avoided injury.