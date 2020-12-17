Wells woman dies in Minnesota Lake crash

A Wells woman was killed in a crash in Minnesota Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Patricia Kay Bathke, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 2 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Bathke was a passenger in a Kia Optima that was southbound on Highway 22. The Kia and a Pontiac Grand Prix that was northbound on Highway 22 collided at 240th.

The driver of the Kia was James Wayne Bathke, 69, of Wells. The driver of the Pontiac was Michael Ray Johnson, 62, of Elmore. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Mankato hospital for treatment.

The Minnesota Lake and Well police departments assisted at the scene.