Wells woman injured in single-vehicle crash

A Wells woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Elysian Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 60 at East Elysian Lake Rd at about 11:20 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Stacie Rae Whiteside was transported to Mayo Clinic Waseca with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

A crash report says Whiteside was a passenger in a Kia Sedona that was turning left from Highway 60 when it left the roadway and went into the ditch. The vehicle was driven by 15-year-old Caleb Alexander Whiteside of Wells. He was not injured.

A 14-year-old female passenger was also not injured.