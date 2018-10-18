Wendy’s Customer Accuses Staff of Calling Him ‘Chubby’ on Receipt

Wendy’s is known for its snark on Twitter, but one of the fast-food chain’s North Carolina locations took things too far when employees called a customer a mean name.

Jimmy Shue was ordering two sandwiches, one for himself and one for his fiancé, at a Wendy’s in Gastonia earlier this month when the situation occurred. The employee taking his order asked for his name, but when he got the receipt, he noticed that it read “Chubby” instead of “Jimmy.”

Shue told WFMY he would’ve just let it go, but when another employee called out his order, he read the insult.

“He was hesitant to even say ‘Chubby’ but he did and I told him, ‘That’s not my name but that’s my order,’ and I grabbed the order and started to walk out because I was mad,” Shue said. “Everybody started laughing in the restaurant, and I got really embarrassed.”

Shue said he reached out to Wendy’s to complain, but the particular restaurant he was at is franchised and locally owned.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s told Fox News the situation had been “handled” and that the franchisee had apologized.

“We work very hard to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and customers. We have apologized to this customer and the employee involved no longer works for our company,” the spokesperson said.

