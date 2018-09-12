Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Every Day for the Rest of the Month

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gene J. Puskar/AP/REX/Shutterstock (6209933a) A Wendy's single with cheese large combo meal at a Wendy's restaurant in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. Wendy's is rolling out a program that lets customers pay using their smartphones, following a similar plans unveiled by Burger King this week Earns Wendys, Pittsburgh, USA

With National Cheeseburger Day quickly approaching (Sept. 18, to be exact), Wendy’s is offering a deal you won’t want to miss.

From now until Sept. 30, the fast food chain is offering a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when you purchase another item through their mobile app.

What makes this deal extra unique is it it isn’t a one-time thing: It can be redeemed once per day.

“Unlike traditional offers that expire after one use, this offer will refresh daily, giving consumers a daily dose of fresh, never frozen beef,” the press release says.

To use the Wendy’s mobile app, download it on the Apple app store or get it on Google Play.

