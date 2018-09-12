Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Every Day for the Rest of the Month

With National Cheeseburger Day quickly approaching (Sept. 18, to be exact), Wendy’s is offering a deal you won’t want to miss.
From now until Sept. 30, the fast food chain is offering a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when you purchase another item through their mobile app.
What makes this deal extra unique is it it isn’t a one-time thing: It can be redeemed once per day.
“Unlike traditional offers that expire after one use, this offer will refresh daily, giving consumers a daily dose of fresh, never frozen beef,” the press release says.
To use the Wendy’s mobile app, download it on the Apple app store or get it on Google Play.