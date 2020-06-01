Southern Minnesota Outdoor Dining Guide
As part of the next phase of Minnesota’s Stay Safe order, outdoor dining is now allowed. Six feet of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers, reservations will be required and masks are strongly recommended.
Here’s where and how to dine out locally:
7 West Taphouse – Mankato
Big Dog Sports Cafe – North Mankato
- Large covered dining area
- Full bar, daily specials
Buster’s – Mankato
- Large patio
- Open weekdays 11 am to 9 pm, weekends 10 am to 9 pm
Boulder Tap – Mankato
- Temporary Patio
Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery – Kasota
- Large Patio Area
- To make a reservation please email reservations@chankaskawines.com with your name, phone number, seating time preference and group size (1-4 persons or a group of 6 if you share a household).
The Green Mill – New Ulm
Grizzly’s – Mankato
- Expanded patio area
North Mankato Legion – North Mankato
- Taking reservations starting at 2:30 pm, patio open 3-8 pm
Oleander Saloon – Mankato
- Large covered patio
Patrick’s – St. Peter
Spinner’s Bar And Grill – North Mankato
- 10 am to 10 pm, daily
