Southern Minnesota Outdoor Dining Guide

As part of the next phase of Minnesota’s Stay Safe order, outdoor dining is now allowed. Six feet of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers, reservations will be required and masks are strongly recommended.

Here’s where and how to dine out locally:

7 West Taphouse – Mankato

Big Dog Sports Cafe – North Mankato

Large covered dining area

Full bar, daily specials

Buster’s – Mankato

Large patio

Open weekdays 11 am to 9 pm, weekends 10 am to 9 pm

Boulder Tap – Mankato

Temporary Patio

Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery – Kasota

Large Patio Area

To make a reservation please email reservations@chankaskawines.com with your name, phone number, seating time preference and group size (1-4 persons or a group of 6 if you share a household).

The Green Mill – New Ulm

Grizzly’s – Mankato

Expanded patio area

North Mankato Legion – North Mankato

Taking reservations starting at 2:30 pm, patio open 3-8 pm

Oleander Saloon – Mankato

Large covered patio

Patrick’s – St. Peter

Spinner’s Bar And Grill – North Mankato