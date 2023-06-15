Westbound I-90 exit ramp closure at Highway 169 near Blue Earth starts Thursday

The westbound I-90 exit ramp to Highway 169 near Blue Earth will close Thursday until late July, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-90 traffic traveling to 169 in either direction should exit at Co Rd 23.

The Faribault Co Rd 17 entrance ramp to westbound I-90 is also expected to close late next week until early August.

Traffic on I-90 is currently maintained with two-way traffic, one lane in each direction, in the eastbound lanes from Blue Earth to east of Faribault County Road 17.

The closure is part of a project to resurface 20 miles of I-90 from Blue Earth to Wells.