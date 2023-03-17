Westbound Interstate 90 from Jackson to Fairmont closed

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing westbound Interstate 90 from Jackson to Fairmont at 8 p.m. Strong winds continue to create blowing and drifting snow, significantly reducing visibility.

Highway and Interstate closures:

Westbound Interstate 90 from Jackson to Fairmont

Highway 30 east of Darfur to Highway 4

Rock County

Nobles County

Cottonwood County

Portions of state highways in Watonwan County. Hwy 60 west of St. James is closed; Hwy 60 east of St. James is open

Portions of state highways in Jackson County

I-90 from the South Dakota border to Jackson is closed; I-90 east of Jackson is open

MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs.

No travel advised:

Highway 14 Sanborn to Sleepy Eye

Hwy 4 St. James to Fairfax

Highway 68 from Highway 4 to north of Evan

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of whiteout conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers.

The road closures and no travel advisories are expected to remain overnight and until conditions improve on Friday.

Additional road closures or travel advisories are possible if conditions are expected to further deteriorate overnight. Motorists should monitor www.511mn.org for current road conditions.

MnDOT District 7, serving the Mankato and Windom areas, is not staffed for 24-hour coverage. Crews in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to be out late tonight and will resume operations early Friday morning.