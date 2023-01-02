Westbrook woman dies in Murray County crash Saturday

A Westbrook woman died in a Murray County crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith Arthur Carey, age 77, of Westbrook was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Woodman Avenue. At about 1:46 p.m., near the intersection with Highway 30, the vehicle left the road.

Keith Arthur Carey was transported was transported to the hospital in Westbrook with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Marilyn Kay Carey, age 71, was also transported to the hospital, but was declared deceased.

Assisting on the scene were the Dovray First Responders, Westbrook Fire Department and Ambulance, and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.