What Are You Drinking This Summer?

With summer right around the corner, the cocktail menus at our favorite bars and restaurants are starting to change. You can expect to see plenty of mezcal and tequila drinks this summer, as well as classic cocktails with minimal ingredients. The use of bitters and aperitif-type cocktails is also expected to be very popular this year. Think drinks that include ingredients like Vermouth, like the infamous Negroni cocktail that skyrocketed in popularity last summer.