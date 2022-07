A large international survey set out to determine what women want in a partner. Here’s a hint … it’s not looks or money. For 90% of the nearly 70,000 women in 180 countries surveyed, the number one trait they look for in a partner is kindness. That was followed by “supportiveness” (87%) and “intelligence” (72%). Just 22% of women thought an “attractive body” was very important. Kindness wins!