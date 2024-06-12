What Do YOU Do With Your Old Phones?

Do you have an area of your home where you’re storing old cellphones and other electronic devices you no longer use, because you don’t know what to do with them? 75% of Americans say they are just like you. Many people simply throw them in the trash, and that is contributing to a global rise in e-waste, according a new United Nations report. 75% have no device disposal plan, meaning they have no idea that many electronic devices can be sold to retailers for store credit, brought to a recycling center, donated to charity, or passed along to someone else.