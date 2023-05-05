What Does Your Cell Phone Color Say About You?

Apparently, quite a bit. Kate Smith, a psychologist and color theorist broke down some of the personality traits. If you choose red, for example, you are confident and an attention-seeker. If you have a green phone or cover, you are likely intelligent, community-focused, and empathetic. Blue is safe, and blue phone fans are dependable and trustworthy. They are also prone to day dreaming. Have a black phone? You’re classic and classy. You’re also likely self-assured and have strong convictions. Have a lavender phone? “You’re either very sophisticated or you’re a Swiftie,” said Smith. (A nod to Taylor Swift‘s song “Lavendar Haze.”)