What Does YOUR Dream Kitchen Look Like?

A survey found that 82% of respondents said they have an ideal “dream kitchen” they hope to have someday. What is in this dream kitchen? More space. 50% said they wanted an extra-large fridge, 50% said they dreamed of extra counter space, 48% said they want more pantry space, 45% want extra shelf space, and 40% would love an island. The same kitchen survey found that the most-loved tools they use in their kitchen are a cast iron skillet (26%), stainless steel utensils (16%) and baking sheets (11%).