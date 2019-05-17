What Does Your Living Space Say About Your Personality?

Want to figure someone out fast? You just need to know how to decode their living space! A team of psychologists to figure it all out for you and they’ve made it easy for you. Here are the clues to look for:

Also, according to Dr. Nicholas Martin, a personnel research psychologist, open and adventurous people often have cluttered shelves with tons of family pictures on display . People who are more guarded typically thrive on order and organization.

Want to know if the woman in your life is controlling or flexible? Look at her book shelves again. Are books grouped by subject? Alphabetized by author? Dr. Samuel Gosling, a psychologist from the University of Texas, says that's a sign of neuroticism. This is a woman who won't like it one bit if you leave the cap off the toothpaste. Also, a person who has books from several genres – like romance novels, biographies, and murder mysteries – is imaginative and curious about life in general. More so than someone who only reads one type of book.

Okay, now what about the pictures and paintings displayed on the wall? Dr. Gosling says introverts tend to display more photos and art of nature – or objects with muted backgrounds. Extroverts are drawn to pictures of people.

Dr. Gosling says introverts tend to display more photos and art of nature – or objects with muted backgrounds. Extroverts are drawn to pictures of people. And sneak a peek at the snapshots on the fridge. If the person is front and center in each one, you could have a narcissist on your hands. But snapshots of their pet, or niece and nephew, reflect a person who’s affectionate and sentimental.

Source: tesh.com

