What Does Your Valentine’s Day Gift Say About You?

What did you get for Valentine’s Day? The gift your partner chose says a lot about your relationship, everything from “just friends,” to “seriously in love!” You can also apply this to birthday gifts. Let’s start with the real romantic stuff:

First: Perfume. The experts say that means, “Be my girlfriend!” Perfume is an intimate gift, and it means he wants to be close enough to smell you.

Another Valentine’s Day gift that speaks volumes: An electronic device, like a tablet. If you needed a tablet, it shows he’s thoughtful and practical, and thinking about your needs.

So, what if he arranged a weekend getaway? It means he’s feeling super-romantic, and wants to boost those “falling in love” feelings by spending some quality time with you.

And if you got diamond earrings for Valentine’s Day? Our experts say: “You’re engaged to be engaged.” It’s like a diamond ring for your ears. And he’ll probably wait for a day that’s not a major holiday to pop the question.

Okay, so what are the not-so-romantic gifts you might have gotten?