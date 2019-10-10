What Time Does Trick-or-Treating Start This Year?

Little kids trick or treating

There are no official national hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween, but a poll done by FiveThirtyEight found that most Americans agreed trick-or-treaters should start arriving by 6 p.m. and be finished by 9 p.m. at the latest. But some towns are a little stricter: Places like Yonkers, New York; Chesapeake, Virginia; and multiple towns in New Jersey have curfews on Halloween night, some punishable by fine. If you think that your town may have either a curfew or set trick-or-treating hours, your best bet is to either call your municipality, or check your local newspaper or broadcast news station before Halloween.

If you have a toddler, or live in a neighborhood where many families have toddlers, you can expect the festivities to begin while it’s still light out. In order to finish up before it gets dark, you can look up what time the sun will set near you. You may want to double check these against the National Weather Service before you go, but the Farmer’s Almanac can give you a projected sunset time based on your ZIP code.

Before you head out, remember to bring a flashlight, look both ways before crossing the road, and to walk in groups, per CDC safety recommendations. Have a happy Halloween, may you come back with a pillowcase full of candy.