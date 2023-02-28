What Time Is It On The Moon? Europe Pushing For Lunar Time Zone

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone.

This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon.

The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish “a common lunar reference time.”

For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft.

European space officials say an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially astronauts working there one day.