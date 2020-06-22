      Weather Alert

What you need to know about youth sports in Minnesota under the Stay Safe guidelines

Jun 22, 2020 @ 7:25am

(St. Paul, MN) – Southern Minnesota sports lovers will finally get their fix, as the state gives the go-ahead to resume activities under new guidance from health officials.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health released guidance on sports participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, June 24, youth sports games and scrimmages can resume for outdoor sports.  Indoor sports games and scrimmages can resume starting on July 1.

Organizations are required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan that integrates MDH guidance and social distancing requirements.

Here’s additional guidance issued by MDH:

  • Coaches, staff, and spectators are asked to wear a face covering at all times and practice social distancing.
  • Adults and children should wash or sanitize their hands often.
  • Avoid sharing water bottles, community snacks, or towels.
  • Encourage use of dedicated personal equipment, such as bats, mitts, rackets, etc.
  • Find new ways to show sportsmanship (i.e. tip your hats instead of handshakes).
  • Adhere to social distancing recommendations when participants aren’t playing, such as in dugouts or on the bench).
  • Practice social distancing from other household during player pick up and drop off.
  • Friends and family should not attend practices to avoid crowding.
  • Maintain health checks and screening of participants, staff, and volunteers.
  • Organizations should require participants and family members to stay home when sick.

