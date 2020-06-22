What you need to know about youth sports in Minnesota under the Stay Safe guidelines

(St. Paul, MN) – Southern Minnesota sports lovers will finally get their fix, as the state gives the go-ahead to resume activities under new guidance from health officials.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health released guidance on sports participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, June 24, youth sports games and scrimmages can resume for outdoor sports. Indoor sports games and scrimmages can resume starting on July 1.

Organizations are required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan that integrates MDH guidance and social distancing requirements.

Here’s additional guidance issued by MDH: