What’s For Dinner?

Parents face a lot of challenges when trying to manage their households, and many say making a plan for dinner each night is among the toughest decisions. With everyone having busy schedules, including the kids with school and after-school activities, it’s nearly impossible to have a family meal every night. In a recent survey, parents say they’re more likely to eat dinner as a family on Tuesday and Wednesday night than any other night of the week. Oddly enough, the poll also found that parents struggle to have a plan for dinner on those same nights.